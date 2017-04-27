A special cleaning crew scoured the building on Wednesday, April 26, to sterilize every desk, doorknob, and more.



Special equipment was used to fog the entire interior of the building with an antibacterial and virucidal mist. This will continue each evening until there are no further symptoms of this illness.

All buses that transport Woodland Hills Elementary students are being fogged with the antibacterial and virucidal mist

In the school kitchen, every surface is being sanitized with a bleach solution.

The City of Houston Health Department and Epidemiology Department has cleared the school kitchen to serve lunch today. However, in an abundance of caution, box lunches are being prepared off-site for school lunch.

Hundreds of students were absent today after dozens of students fell ill at Humble ISD elementary.More than 80 students were absent yesterday from Woodland Hills Elementary and even more fell ill throughout the school day.Humble ISD told ABC13 that 78 students were absent from Woodland Hills Elementary School because of illness Wednesday, and more were sent home.Humble ISD officials said in a statement that 205 students were not at school today."Humble ISD has measures in place to protect students, staff and visitors. The district enjoys a close working relationship with health officials and continually monitors events including flu season, and viruses. Humble ISD follows Harris County Public Health and Environmental Services (HCPHES) and Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations regarding communicable disease protocols," the statement read.Officials don't know the cause of the illness, but they're taking precautions on campus by doing the following:Health officials are looking into the situation.