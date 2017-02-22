NEWS

Police looking for 2 men accused of shooting 16-year-old with pellet gun near Westbury HS

Police are looking for two people responsible for shooting a female student in the arm with a pellet gun near Westbury High School.

Police are looking for two men accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl in the arm with a pellet gun near Westbury High School.

Officers say the girl was walking to school by herself near Bob White Dr. when a car with two men pulled up. They asked her how old she was and started making sexually explicit comments toward her, according to police.

The teen tried to avoid the men by walking faster, but police say that's when she was shot in her right arm with a pellet gun.

She went to the school nurse at Westbury High School to get medical attention. She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Police are working on getting a better description of the men.
