Police: Teens who drove from The Woodlands to Florida involved in multi-day crime spree

(L-R): Mark Billiot, 18 and Donovan Estrada, 18. (Walton County Sheriff's Office)

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
Two The Woodlands teenagers who drove from Texas to Florida are behind bars after a multi-day crime spree, Walton County deputies said.

Mark Billiot, 18, and Donovan Estrada, 18 are accused of burglarizing several cars in a subdivision on Sandgrass Boulevard in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

During the investigation, deputies located items belonging to victims at an address where the teens were staying. Police also found a vehicle with damage to the left-rear fender, which matched the description of a car involved in a hit-and-run earlier Monday.

Investigators believe Billiot and Estrada used Snapchat to post their crimes. In the videos, police said the duo showed off several stolen items.

"These two were arrested within hours of the initial call," said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson in a release. "That's great police work."

The teens face multiple charges, including burglary, vehicle burglary, criminal mischief over $1,000 and grand theft.


