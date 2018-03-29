FOOD & DRINK

Where to eat Easter brunch

If you're still scrambling to find a brunch spot, try any one of these local restaurants to enjoy one of the tastiest traditions of Easter Sunday with the family.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Easter is a day filled with egg hunting, bunnies, and of course brunch.

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Terrace
The restaurant is offering New Orleans-inspired dishes for you to enjoy with your family this Easter Sunday. Enjoy four courses with a complimentary mimosa for $45

Harold's restaurant beignets

Etoile Cusine and Bar at Uptown
Brunch? Oui! The French restaurant is hosting a special three-course brunch for $52 per person. Enjoy a wide array of items, from Bisque de Crabe et Homard, which is a blue crab and Maine lobster bisque, to Mousse au Chocolat Noir. Bon Appetit!

Brunch at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

The Capital Grille
Make brunch a family affair. The restaurant's CityCentre and Galleria locations will offer an Easter brunch special for $49 person and only $15 for children. There's something on the menu for everyone. NY strip with fried egg or shrimp and grits for the adults, and chicken fingers, mac'n'cheese, or french toast for the kids.

Brunch at Capital Grille

RELATED: Countdown to Easter! 7 fun DIY crafts and treats

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
Looking for an 'egg-cellent' brunch? The steakhouse will open at 11 a.m. to offer an Easter brunch menu with featured items like the Filet Benedict and Lobster Benedict.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Prime Rib

Brasserie Du Parc
What's better than crepes for Easter Sunday brunch? Bunny-faced crepes for Easter brunch. Enjoy a three-course brunch for $38 per person to add a little Parisian flair to your midday feast.

Bunny-faced crêpe at Brasserie du Parc

Eddie V's
Easter brunch covered from A to V. The restaurant will offer a three-course brunch for $49 per person and only $15 for children on both Easter and Mother's Day. Guests can select from a range of delicious offerings for their main course, including lobster quiche, pan-seared steak and eggs, shrimp and grits, or Alaskan King Crab omelet with a three-citrus hollandaise sauce.

Brunch at Eddie V's

Three Brothers Bakery
Celebrate Passover and Easter with some delicious, festive homemade desserts. The bakery offers kosher Passover style desserts such as Passover Cakes and Matzah. Fill up on cupcakes and cookies decorated with Easter eggs, bright spring flowers, and cute little "bunnie butts."

"Bunny butts" cupcakes at Three Brothers bakery

51Fifteen Restaurant
Unbuckle your new Easter belt and enjoy a special Easter brunch buffet for $49 per adult and $17 for kids.The family can fill up on abundant breakfast, lunch, salad and dessert spreads.

Crab cake benedict at 51Fifteen

Dish Society
The ultimate Easter brunch dishes can be found Sunday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at this local farm-to-table spot. Chow down on dishes like Nutella French toast, brisket and eggs, and shrimp and gouda grits just to name a few.

Brunch at Dish Society

Ooh La La Sweets
The name says it all. If you have a sweet tooth on Easter Sunday, hop on over to this dessert bakery for some Bunny Booty Coconut Lemon Cupcakes, Sparkly Pastel Easter Cupcake Truffles, Easter Egg Macarons, or some tasty Easter decorated cookies.

Desserts at Ooh La La Boutique

La Table Restaurant
You don't have to speak French to enjoy the Grand Family Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the Easter Bunner at La Table. The brunch includes a family-style served breakfast, raw bar, carving station, and pastry corner with desserts. Adults can get their Easter brunch fill for $75 and children can eat for $35.

Easter treats at La Table

