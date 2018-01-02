RODEO HOUSTON

18 performers we want at RodeoHouston 2018

RodeoHouston's most wanted performers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Since we know Garth Brooks is kicking off and closing RodeoHouston 2018, there are still 18 performance slots up for grabs.

We figured we'd put our suggestions out there in hopes that the rodeo concert gods hear us.

RodeoHouston kicks off on February 27 and runs through March 18, 2018.

Here's who we're hoping to see at NRG Stadium next year:
  • Lady Gaga: After her Super Bowl LI performance, Gaga is always welcome back to H-Town.
  • Destiny's Child: It's the right city for the reunion everybody needs in their life.
  • Faith Hill + Tim McGraw: No need to explain. Just take our money, RodeoHouston.
  • Drake: Drake loves Houston. Houston loves Drake. This is a no-brainer.
  • Vicente Fernandez: He's the 'George Strait' of Mexico, and if he were to come out of retirement for rodeo, we know he'll set records.
  • George Strait: While we're at it, let's bring back King George, too.
  • Paul Wall/Slim Thug/Bun B: Keepin' it local with some of our favorite acts from Hustletown.
  • A night of local ladies: Take Baytown's RaeLynn, Sugar Land's Maddie from 'Maddie and Tae,' and Cypress' Danielle Bradberry. Amazing.
  • NSYNC vs. Backstreet Boys: The world's biggest battle at America's biggest rodeo. Makes sense to us.
  • Selena hologram: Enough said.
  • Carrie Underwood: We love Carrie! She would make you proud, RodeoHouston.
  • Adele: We'd all like to say 'Hello' to the '25' album artist!
  • Taylor Swift: Remember Taylor's concert downtown? RodeoHouston's 'Wildest Dreams' and mega records would be set with Taylor Swift at NRG Stadium
  • Beyonce & Jay-Z: Could you imagine??
  • Bruno Mars: His 2013 RodeoHouston appearance was incredible. We've been waiting patiently.
  • Justin Timberlake: We 'Can't Stop the Feeling' this concert would be a hit!
  • Madonna: Why is no one stating the obvious here? Madge would blow Houston's mind.
  • Justin Bieber: Remember how everyone freaked out last time he was in town?! That'd be a wild show!


