14-year-old Texas girl electrocuted when cell phone drops in bathtub

LUBBOCK, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of Madison Coe, of Lubbock, Texas, says the 14-year-old was electrocuted when her charging cellphone fell into a bathtub full of water that she was in.

Coe died Sunday morning at her father's home in Lovington, New Mexico, KCBD reports.

According to the teen's mother and grandmother, she either plugged her cellphone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in to a bathroom outlet.

"There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that's what had happened," said Donna O'Guinn, the girl's grandmother.

Since her death, her family is turning to Facebook to inform people of the dangers involving electrical appliances that aren't waterproof.

A memorial fund has been set up that will pay for funeral costs. That fund can be found here.
