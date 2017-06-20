HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --At least ten people were injured on a United flight from Panama City, Panama to George Bush Intercontinental Airport due to turbulence.
Paramedics were called to assist passengers shortly after 1:40 pm Tuesday.
Fourteen passengers were injured, and seven people were taken to the hospital, HFD said. No word on their conditions.
United issued the following statement to ABC13 about the incident:
"United flight 1031 experienced turbulence while en route from Panama City, Panama to Houston. Paramedics met the aircraft to provide medical care and initial reports are that nine customers and one crew member were transported to the hospital for evaluation. Our thoughts and concerns are with those who were injured and our team is reaching out directly to our customers to provide further care and support."
According to Houston Airport System, no other airport operations were interrupted due to the incident.
