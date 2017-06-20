At least ten people were injured on a United flight from Panama City, Panama to George Bush Intercontinental Airport due to turbulence.Paramedics were called to assist passengers shortly after 1:40 pm Tuesday.Fourteen passengers were injured, and seven people were taken to the hospital, HFD said. No word on their conditions.United issued the following statement to ABC13 about the incident:According to Houston Airport System, no other airport operations were interrupted due to the incident.