NEWS

12-year-old girl missing more than 2 weeks found safe

EMBED </>More News Videos

Family searching for girl who went missing more than two weeks ago.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 12-year-old girl has been found after going missing more than two weeks ago.

Family members say Thalia Macias was dropped off at a relative's home around 3 a.m. on Friday. She has spoken with investigators, but hasn't yet revealed where she has been.

Thalia is getting checked out and will soon head back to San Antonio with her family.

Houston police told ABC13 earlier this week that Thalia's mom reported her missing at 10 a.m. April 9. She told officers that she had disciplined Thalia the night before, taking away her phone and grounding her.

When she went to check on her in the morning, Thalia's bedroom window was open. A witness told police a two-door black Honda had pulled up in front of the home and the girl had gotten in the car.

"Mouse, if you're listening to me, Tio misses you. I'm sorry, but Tio misses you," said her uncle Anthony Macias, as he fought back tears.

Her mother noticed she was missing and called her aunt, Alma Romero, in San Antonio. Thalia lived with Romero most of her life until about a year ago.

She said Thalia attempted to contact her through social media.

"She called me at the police station on Facebook Messenger and told me that she wanted me to pick her up. When I said 'Baby where are you?' whoever she was with made her hang up the phone," Romero said.

Romero said the family believes they know who took her away from home.

"We know she's in danger," said Romero. "We know someone is keeping her against her will. We heard that they are drugging her up and trafficking her."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmissing personmissing girlHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Deputies looking for missing 18-year-old in Highlands
Shoppers turn Walmart self-checkout into slot machine
Cook County Sheriff seeking attempted murder charges in jail attack
Trump hints at Elizabeth Warren as possible 2020 opponent
More News
Top Stories
3 others arrested in fatal shooting of Freeport boy
Deputies looking for missing 18-year-old in Highlands
President Bush discharged from hospital
HPD: Suspect uses tire iron to hit armored truck
Motorcyclist killed in violent hit-and-run crash on Westheimer
Richard 'Racehorse' Haynes, legendary attorney, dead at 90
Shoppers turn Walmart self-checkout into slot machine
Show More
Taxpayers pay for Mayor Turner and guests' trip to Super Bowl
Hey Houston! Meet your new Texans QB Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson trades cleats for spiked Louboutin shoes
Miracle mechanics give back in God's Garage
Spurs vs. Rockets: San Antonio tops Grizzlies 103-96
More News
Top Video
Die-hard fan gets Law & Order tattoo on lower back
Shoppers turn Walmart self-checkout into slot machine
HPD car catches fire on North Freeway
Miracle mechanics give back in God's Garage
More Video