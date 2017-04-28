A 12-year-old girl has been found after going missing more than two weeks ago.Family members say Thalia Macias was dropped off at a relative's home around 3 a.m. on Friday. She has spoken with investigators, but hasn't yet revealed where she has been.Thalia is getting checked out and will soon head back to San Antonio with her family.Houston police told ABC13 earlier this week that Thalia's mom reported her missing at 10 a.m. April 9. She told officers that she had disciplined Thalia the night before, taking away her phone and grounding her.When she went to check on her in the morning, Thalia's bedroom window was open. A witness told police a two-door black Honda had pulled up in front of the home and the girl had gotten in the car."Mouse, if you're listening to me, Tio misses you. I'm sorry, but Tio misses you," said her uncle Anthony Macias, as he fought back tears.Her mother noticed she was missing and called her aunt, Alma Romero, in San Antonio. Thalia lived with Romero most of her life until about a year ago.She said Thalia attempted to contact her through social media."She called me at the police station on Facebook Messenger and told me that she wanted me to pick her up. When I said 'Baby where are you?' whoever she was with made her hang up the phone," Romero said.Romero said the family believes they know who took her away from home."We know she's in danger," said Romero. "We know someone is keeping her against her will. We heard that they are drugging her up and trafficking her."