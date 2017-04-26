12-year-old Houston girl missing more than 2 weeks

Houston police are hoping for help to find a young girl who has been missing for more than two weeks.Thalia Macias was last seen at her home in the 5200 block of Ratama Street in southeast Houston.Houston police told ABC13 Thalia's mom reported her missing at 10am April 9. She told officers that she had disciplined Thalia the night before, taking away her phone and grounding her.When she went to check on her in the morning, Thalia's bedroom window was open. A witness told police a two-door black Honda had pulled up in front of the home and the girl had gotten in the car.Thalia is described as 5'1" and 70 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a light blue jumpsuit and black dress shoes.Houston police have been actively searching for Thalia. If anyone has any information, they're asked to contact the HPD missing persons unit at 832-394-1840.