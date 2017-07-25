Glass shattered from gunfight at jewelry store on Jones Rd. Owner was pistol-whipped, but he shot at least 1 robber. @HCSOTexas here #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/ebvQ3jBPDG — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) July 25, 2017

At least one person was shot during an attempted robbery at a jewelry store in northwest Harris County.According to investigators, three men walked into the store on Jones Road with a gun around 3 p.m. Upon entering the back of the store, a gunfight started with the owner.Police said the robbers got away.A body connected to the scene may have been found in the 15600 block of Rosehearty Drive, investigators said.No other details have been released.