HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --At least one person was shot during an attempted robbery at a jewelry store in northwest Harris County.
According to investigators, three men walked into the store on Jones Road with a gun around 3 p.m. Upon entering the back of the store, a gunfight started with the owner.
Police said the robbers got away.
Glass shattered from gunfight at jewelry store on Jones Rd. Owner was pistol-whipped, but he shot at least 1 robber. @HCSOTexas here #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/ebvQ3jBPDG— Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) July 25, 2017
A body connected to the scene may have been found in the 15600 block of Rosehearty Drive, investigators said.
No other details have been released.
