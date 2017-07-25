NEWS

1 person shot during attempted robbery at jewelry store in northwest Harris County

Shooting reported at jewelry store in northwest Harris County, Jessica Willey reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At least one person was shot during an attempted robbery at a jewelry store in northwest Harris County.

According to investigators, three men walked into the store on Jones Road with a gun around 3 p.m. Upon entering the back of the store, a gunfight started with the owner.

Police said the robbers got away.



A body connected to the scene may have been found in the 15600 block of Rosehearty Drive, investigators said.

No other details have been released.


