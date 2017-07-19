One person is dead after a shooting at a Katy-area salon.The shooting happened at the Naturals Nails & Hair salon on the corner of Fry and Franz around 3 p.m.According to investigators from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a white or Hispanic male in his mid-20s walked into the salon, pointed a gun at the head of another man in the salon and opened fire, killing him.Authorities said the victim was a customer who was getting a haircut at the time of the shooting. Several other people inside the salon were not injured.The suspect is believed to have fled the scene in a black four-door sedan. He was wearing blue jeans, a white tank top and a ball cap.The victim's identity has not yet been determined, but investigtaors said he was a white or Hispanic male in his 30s.