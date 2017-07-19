NEWS

1 dead after shooting at west Harris Co. salon, officials say

One person is dead after a shooting at a nail salon in west Harris County. (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
One person is dead after a shooting at a salon in west Harris County, according to first responders.

The shooting happened at a hair and nail salon in the 2500 block of Fry Road.

According to investigators from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a Hispanic male wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt walked into the salon and opened fire. It's not clear if the suspect was aiming at the victim or firing at random.

No other details have been released. We'll have the latest information this afternoon on Eyewitness News at 4.

