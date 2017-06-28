NEWS

1 charged in Houston Can Academy murder

EMBED </>More Videos

One suspect has been charged after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Houston CAN Academy. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One man has been charged after a fatal shooting outside of Houston Can Academy's southwest campus last November.

Jairo Chicas-Raimundo, 23, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Adrian Castillo.

On November 8, 2016, Castillo and another male were sitting in a car outside of the campus on Bissonnet on November 8. Witnesses said Castillo's vehicle was blocked by another vehicle, and several suspects exited the second vehicle and opened fire on Castillo's car before fleeing the scene.

According to investigators, Chicas-Raimundo and three other suspects -- Juan J. Treminio, William Gerardo Cortez and Melvin O. Ramirez -- were also involved in varying capacities in the unrelated death of Eleazar Vazquez, whose remains were found after he was kidnapped, beaten and fatally shot.

All four suspects are being held in Harris County jail.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsgun violenceshootinghomicide investigationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
McConnell wants revised health care bill by Friday; holdouts contemplate Plan B
Man claims USPS driver stole package meant for his mom
Top Senate Republican warns of possible bipartisanship on health care
Employee charged with stealing $200k from company
Police recover coins saved to pay for Disney vacation
More News
Top Stories
Cypress drug bust involves possible fentanyl-derived heroin
Spring robbery suspect may be linked to multiple crimes
Perjury charge dropped against officer in Bland case
MUST-SEE VIDEO:Man hit by bus, gets up, walks into bar
Mexico takes on Ghana in Futbol Fiesta at NRG
Employee charged with stealing $200k from company
Police recover coins saved to pay for Disney vacation
Show More
SW Houston woman fights with city over garden height
Girl escapes kidnapping suspects
Business owner shot outside his company in SW Houston
Trade brings Chris Paul to Houston Rockets
Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old near Dallas
More News
Top Video
Mexico takes on Ghana in Futbol Fiesta at NRG
Police recover coins saved to pay for Disney vacation
SW Houston woman fights with city over garden height
MUST-SEE VIDEO:Man hit by bus, gets up, walks into bar
More Video