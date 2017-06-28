1 charged in Houston Can Academy murder

One man has been charged after a fatal shooting outside of Houston Can Academy's southwest campus last November.Jairo Chicas-Raimundo, 23, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Adrian Castillo.On November 8, 2016, Castillo and another male were sitting in a car outside of the campus on Bissonnet on November 8. Witnesses said Castillo's vehicle was blocked by another vehicle, and several suspects exited the second vehicle and opened fire on Castillo's car before fleeing the scene.According to investigators, Chicas-Raimundo and three other suspects -- Juan J. Treminio, William Gerardo Cortez and Melvin O. Ramirez -- were also involved in varying capacities in the unrelated death of Eleazar Vazquez, whose remains were found after he was kidnapped, beaten and fatally shot.All four suspects are being held in Harris County jail.