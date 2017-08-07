New Waverly football star charged in Montgomery Co. double murder

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2236686" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 found dead inside Montgomery County home

A former New Waverly High School football player and track star with hopes of a promising career ahead is now facing charges in a double murder.Roman Pray is charged with capital murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Jaquise Williams and 24-year-old Akeem Russell.The bodies of both men were found after a welfare check call on July 20 at a home on Bimms Road.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office called their deaths "mysterious," and said relatives hadn't heard from the men in three days.Last year, Pray won athlete of the year at New Waverly. Now he is being held on no bond in the Montgomery County Jail.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.