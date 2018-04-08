New dashcam video shows teen lead deputies on wild chase in bus

New dashcam video shows the wild ride a teen led deputies on after stealing a church bus.The bus was stolen from Ray's Auto Repair on Friday, March 23.Surveillance video shows the suspect driving the bus back and forth, attempting to flee the parking lot."There was not enough space for the bus to come out," Jose Artega said.After struggling for several minutes, the suspect is seen driving away from the parking lot in the van.Hours later, Fort Bend County deputies say a 15-year-old was spotted driving erratically.The driver refused to stop, resulting in officers using spike strips to stop the vehicle.Video posted by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Twitter page shows dashcam video of the chase and how erratic the teen was driving.The chase was featured on an episode of the A&E show Live PD.The video shows the teen smash the bus into one of the pursuing vehicles.Despite having his church bus stolen and severely damaged, Artega refused to press charges.He says he does not want to see the teen in trouble."We're not going to press charges, because we don't believe in that," Artega said.Instead, Artega hopes the teen will learn a lesson."I hope he concentrates on what he's going to do with his life," Artega said. "What he wants for his life."Artega is the pastor at Iglesia Cristiana Evangelicas. He said he purchased the church van about seven years ago.The bus is currently stuck at a tow yard with over $4,000 in fees. Artega says he is not sure he will be able to afford to bring the van back.