Dozens of families must now find another place to stay after a massive fire tore through an apartment complex in southwest Houston early this morning.Firefighters say about 60 apartment units in all were damaged or destroyed at the complex on Hillcroft near Tarna Lane.Investigators said they had to pull a second and then third alarm because of the fire's growing intensity and heat.Neighbors said they woke to the sounds of banging on the doors, people warning others to get out of the burning buildings."I just gathered all my things, and ran out and hoped for the best," one neighbor told Eyewitness News. "I ran outside and saw hundreds of people outside, and just cars everywhere."While you can tell just how intense this fire was from the damage left behind, there were incredibly no injuries.Firefighters said everyone made it out safely just in the nick of time as the fire spread across the 60 units.Investigators are now trying to find the cause of the fire.