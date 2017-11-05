Neighbors pound on doors as 3-alarm fire erupts in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters said 60 units were destroyed after an intense fire broke out at an apartment complex in southwest Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Dozens of families must now find another place to stay after a massive fire tore through an apartment complex in southwest Houston early this morning.

Firefighters say about 60 apartment units in all were damaged or destroyed at the complex on Hillcroft near Tarna Lane.

Investigators said they had to pull a second and then third alarm because of the fire's growing intensity and heat.

Neighbors said they woke to the sounds of banging on the doors, people warning others to get out of the burning buildings.

"I just gathered all my things, and ran out and hoped for the best," one neighbor told Eyewitness News. "I ran outside and saw hundreds of people outside, and just cars everywhere."

While you can tell just how intense this fire was from the damage left behind, there were incredibly no injuries.

Firefighters said everyone made it out safely just in the nick of time as the fire spread across the 60 units.

Investigators are now trying to find the cause of the fire.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
apartment fireHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
George W. and Laura Bush celebrate 40th anniversary
Muggy and hot for your Sunday in Houston
Boy becomes emotional after getting hat from Jose Altuve
Justin Verlander marries Kate Upton, according to reports
Tilman Fertitta hosts annual True Blue Gala at home
Houston Astros honored with parade at Walt Disney World
Bikers pour into Galveston for Lone Star Rally
Paul, Harden kick off recovery efforts at damaged schools
Show More
5 moments that defined the Astros' World Series season
Lou Diamond Phillips charged with DWI in Texas
Body found in retention pond in northwest Harris Co.
Young fan does perfect James Harden impression
Astros fans play game of catch with woman's cap at parade
More News
Top Video
George W. and Laura Bush celebrate 40th anniversary
Paul, Harden kick off recovery efforts at damaged schools
Tilman Fertitta hosts annual True Blue Gala at home
Bikers pour into Galveston for Lone Star Rally
More Video