CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Child nearly hit by truck after getting off bus in Norway

EMBED </>More Videos

NEAR HIT: Truck brakes hard to avoid boy who just got off school bus (KTRK)

GOL, Norway (KTRK) --
A child who had just gotten off a school bus is seen in dashcam footage getting nearly hit by a passing big-rig truck.

The heart-stopping near-disaster happened in Norway back in June, according to a report by news agency NRK.

The bus is seen stopped on the side of the road and four children deboard. Just as the bus takes off, two of the children try to cross the highway.

One of them, a boy, is in the path of the truck, which brakes hard to avoid the child.

The boy moves across the truck and then forward as the braking takes place.

No one was hurt from the incident.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
childrencaught on camerau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Smoking backpack scares passengers in TSA line
Man fights back as robbers target him outside bank
PD: Driver high on PCP flees crash, slams into pickups
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live show
More caught on camera
Top Stories
Mattress Mack to open store for Thanksgiving meal
Michael Strahan back with surprises for his hometown
Not just Mattress Mack, good works run in McIngvale family
Target faces $10M lawsuit over shoplifter's injuries
Driver going 100 mph slams into minivan, killing driver
'Scared' woman leads police on chase with teens in car
Cardiac arrests rare during and after sex, study says
Near record highs expected this week
Show More
Kids in line for Santa see Mall of America stabbing
Smoking backpack scares passengers in TSA line
Is Texans' JJ Watt a time traveler?
New Richmond Target store a glimpse into the future
Bins out: Curbside recycling resumes today
More News
Top Video
Target faces $10M lawsuit over shoplifter's injuries
Mattress Mack to open store for Thanksgiving meal
Patricia's favorite place to get Mexican pastries
Cardiac arrests rare during and after sex, study says
More Video