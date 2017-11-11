Police are investigating after a love triangle left one man stabbed to death.Police were called to Tierwester Street around 1 a.m. after witnesses say they heard a loud, violent dispute.When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed to death.According to Houston police, a woman and two men in their 20's or 30's were involved in a domestic dispute. Investigators believe the three were part of a love triangle.Investigators are interviewing witnesses and testing evidence.Investigators are also interviewing a naked woman who was at the scene. They do not know if she's involved or just a witness.