When Houston residents spotted a naked man, they called for help from Houston police.At about 11:20 a.m. Friday, the man was running around a shopping center in the 13500 block of the East Freeway. The man, while completely naked, was not acting violent or in any other way posing a threat. He had been walking around in traffic and on the median for at least 10 minutes.Police arrived on the scene. One person was taken by ambulance to LBJ Hospital.