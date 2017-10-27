Naked man at Houston shopping center prompts calls to police

EMBED </>More Videos

Naked man spotted in traffic on Houston's east side (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
When Houston residents spotted a naked man, they called for help from Houston police.

At about 11:20 a.m. Friday, the man was running around a shopping center in the 13500 block of the East Freeway. The man, while completely naked, was not acting violent or in any other way posing a threat. He had been walking around in traffic and on the median for at least 10 minutes.

Police arrived on the scene. One person was taken by ambulance to LBJ Hospital.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
naked mannaked in publicChannelviewHouston
Load Comments
Top Stories
Texans' McNair: 'We can't have inmates running prison'
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Madhouse at Astros store as fans go crazy for gear
Cops: Drunk uncle made 11-year-old drive to avoid DUI
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person in the world'
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
Astros face familiar foe Darvish in World Series Gm. 3
Cold weather blows into Houston for the World Series
Show More
KIPP counselor facing new sex crime charges
Astros manager refutes report of altercation at hotel
Can you tell who is who? Fans greet Astros caravan
Minute Maid Park expected to rock for World Series
What are the JFK files?
More News
Top Video
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
Astros/Dodgers bet, we'll drink to that!
Cops: Drunk uncle made 11-year-old drive to avoid DUI
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person in the world'
More Video