Fatal shooting at 3200 W. Little York. Officers are investigating the scene. #HouNews CC10 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 10, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3452661" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say a fatal northwest Houston shooting began over a gun dispute.

Authorities say a fatal northwest Houston shooting began over a gun dispute in front of their mother.Police say they received a call at about 8:30 p.m. in regards to a disturbance between family members at the 3200 block of West Little York.Upon arrival, officers found one man dead.A second man, who was shot in the face, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.According to authorities, the dispute between the brothers began over a gun.During the fight, the gun was fired and both brothers were shot.The incident remains under investigation, and the district attorney's office will determine if the charges will be filed against the surviving brother.