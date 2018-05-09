Mother reportedly witnessed fatal shooting between sons arguing over gun

EMBED </>More Videos

According to authorities, a dispute between the brothers began over a gun. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a fatal northwest Houston shooting began over a gun dispute in front of their mother.


Police say they received a call at about 8:30 p.m. in regards to a disturbance between family members at the 3200 block of West Little York.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say a fatal northwest Houston shooting began over a gun dispute.



Upon arrival, officers found one man dead.

A second man, who was shot in the face, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to authorities, the dispute between the brothers began over a gun.

During the fight, the gun was fired and both brothers were shot.

The incident remains under investigation, and the district attorney's office will determine if the charges will be filed against the surviving brother.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingman shotHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kinkaid School investigating allegations of sexual misconduct
Family taking on father's unsolved 'hit and run' death investigation
Video shows woman confront man who walked away with package
Affordable dashcam options that won't bust your budget
Child struck by vehicle in Katy
Man turns to ABC13 for help with homeowners association
Police investigating Snapchat threats against Lamar HS students
Denny's chokehold death trials pushed back against couple
Show More
District responds after video shows teacher on top of woman's car
HBU remembers former football star Garret Dolan
Man accused of exposing himself to girls near Rosenberg school
Police: Woman raped by 2 men in Afton Oaks neighborhood
3-year-old boy at center of Amber Alert reunited with mother
More News