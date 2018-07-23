Driver hits woman pushing baby in stroller before slamming into house in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Katy-area mother lost her life after being hit by a car while strolling with her baby. The crash happened just off Fry Road in the Villages of Bear Creek Subdivision shortly after 8 a.m. Friday

Authorities say Elizabeth Lugo was pushing her baby in a stroller when a driver suffered a seizure and missed a turn. He hit Lugo, and then crashed into a housing, causing the home extensive damage.

Miraculously, the baby was not hurt. However, Lugo's husband confirmed that she died from her injuries around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The wreck happened shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.
"I understand he hit a woman pushing a stroller, prior to hitting the house," said James Taylor, owner of the house. "The house was empty. My children and my wife are vacation in Mexico."

The force of the crash was so strong that Lugo's shoe ended up on the roof of Taylor's house.
The driver, identified by authorities as Ali Asghar, was apparently on his way to work, according to family friends. We approached his father at the home they shared, but he drove away quickly.

Neighbors say they saw Lugo stroll her baby almost on a daily basis in the neighborhood. Long after authorities left the neighborhood Friday, Lugo's red stroller and her baby's pink sippy cup were still in the driveway of Taylor's house.

