Mother charged with child neglect after daughter brings marijuana to daycare

ENID, Oklahoma --
A 23-year-old mother has been charged with felony child neglect after her 2-year-old daughter was caught bringing marijuana to daycare.

KFOR-TV reported that a staff member at Turn the Page Daycare told police she the child run into the restroom. The staff member said she saw the child holding something behind her back.

The affidavit states the staff member asked what she was hiding, and the girl finally revealed a clear plastic baggie containing what police later confirmed to be marijuana. She told the staff member she got it "from the table."

The child's mother, Sharanda Cochnauer, admitted to smoking marijuana at her kitchen table, and said she noticed the bag was missing not long before police arrived.

She was charged with child neglect and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
