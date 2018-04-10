Police say 6-year-old Desairay Exom was able to escape an attempted abduction at the Houston Zoo.

The day before a 6-year-old girl told her parents someone tried to kidnap her while on a school field trip at the Houston Zoo, another parent said she encountered something similar.Now she's questioning whether the zoo reacts to safety concerns appropriately.Last Tuesday while at the zoo with her three young children, the mother who contacted Eyewitness News says a man followed them for some time and tried to engage them in conversation.The man was not alone. Feeling threatened, the woman says she reported the man to a zoo employee, who then escorted the man out without getting his name or filing a report.The next day, she learned little Desairay Exom escaped danger.The zoo's security director indicated to the mother the descriptions of the men in both encounters were similar. Still, there was no report.Police said the man was Hispanic, about 5'8", 155 pounds and wore sunglasses.Eyewitness News asked the zoo about their reporting procedures and whether security acted appropriately.We got essentially the same statement the zoo has been providing since last week:Police have pored over surveillance video, spotting a man shadowing Desairay's group. It's unclear what they found, if anything, on video related to the second incident.For now, more uniformed officers would make these moms feel more comfortable."A lot of us have to pack our children and have the car open for awhile to get them in, so we're in a vulnerable position, so I think they should have more security," one mother said.