Missing Pearland girl with special needs may be in Houston

Kayla Arrington disappeared from her bus stop Wednesday afternoon, but may have been seen in southeast Houston. (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies believe a missing 15-year-old girl with special needs from Brazoria County may be in the Houston area.

Kayla Arrington was last seen Wednesday after being dropped off at her bus stop in front of the St. Andrews apartment complex in Pearland.

Investigators said Kayla may have been seen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of McGregor and Scott Street in southeast Houston.

Kayla was wearing a black hoodie with the red letters 'DJ Kay' on the back. She was also wearing blue jeans and black and white Nike shoes.

She also was carrying a pink backpack.

If you know where Kayla is, call the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office at 979-864-2392.
