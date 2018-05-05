  • LIVE VIDEO Houston's Cinco de Mayo Parade

Police: Men use forklift to steal ATM, lead police on chase through northeast Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Men use forklift to steal ATM, lead police on chase through northeast Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is in custody Saturday morning after police say he stole an ATM in southwest Houston.



Investigators responded to the incident around 5 a.m. in the 2600 block on Citadel Plaza Drive.

Police say multiple suspects were spotted using a forklift to steal an ATM machine from a Bank of America.

Authorities spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop the suspects, which lead to a brief chase.

According to reports, the suspects ditched the vehicle near 59 and Collinsworth, and authorities were able to arrest one man.

Investigators are searching for the other suspects.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
atmpolice chasesmash and grabHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend makes court appearance
Winning $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Clear Lake
HPD searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run in SW Houston
Suspected drunk driver could face charges for deputy-involved crash
Warehouse and homes damaged in 3-alarm fire in east Houston
Rain early Saturday, clearing late for Cinco!
Miracle Mission: Meet the man who's helping children worldwide
New plans to bring iconic Magic Island back to life
Show More
Rockets dominate Jazz in Game 3, take 2-1 series lead
Widow suing alleged drunk driver's employer after crash
Enjoy delicious southern food at the oldest café in Texas
41 years later: The death that sparked the Moody Park riots
Men found dead in million-dollar home identified as Houston couple
More News