HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A man is in custody Saturday morning after police say he stole an ATM in southwest Houston.
It feels like we’re covering more and more of these dramatic ATM thefts lately. https://t.co/KMUmzrvPRN #abc13 pic.twitter.com/iSHuENQ9dQ— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) May 5, 2018
Investigators responded to the incident around 5 a.m. in the 2600 block on Citadel Plaza Drive.
Police say multiple suspects were spotted using a forklift to steal an ATM machine from a Bank of America.
Authorities spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop the suspects, which lead to a brief chase.
According to reports, the suspects ditched the vehicle near 59 and Collinsworth, and authorities were able to arrest one man.
Investigators are searching for the other suspects.