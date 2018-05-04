A shocking death of beloved Houston couple Ben & Rene Ruiz, found dead inside their Afton Oaks neighborhood home. A friend describes them as pillars in the gay community. Hear from the friend at 4pm on @abc13houston. pic.twitter.com/dU1USmw6wy — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) May 4, 2018

Police wrapping murder-suicide investigation at home on Markham Street pic.twitter.com/imOD00TCYv — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) May 4, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3427492" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is live at the scene near the Galleria where two men were found dead inside a home.

Houston police say two men, who were in the midst of a divorce, were killed in a murder-suicide inside a million-dollar home near the Galleria.This happened on Markham Street near Weslayan.Neighbors say one of the men came home Thursday afternoon, and then a few hours later, his husband arrived.Officers told ABC13 they were called to the home not long after that by a good friend of the couple who received a text from one of the victims.The friend said they felt weird about the message and went to the home, only to find it locked. When no one answered the phone, that friend called police.When authorities arrived, they found both men dead from gunshot wounds around 9:30 p.m. in an upstairs bedroom. Officers said they did recover a gun.Authorities identified the couple as Ben and Rene Ruiz. A friend described them as pillars in the gay community.One neighbor described hearing a loud bang Thursday night. He said the men seemed happy and had no idea trouble was brewing between the two."I was talking to our neighbor over there yesterday, and he said they were going through some stuff and then an hour later that happened," said neighbor Houston Hilshey.Police say there was no note left behind, nor have there been any incidents at the house in the past."They were just model neighbors. We all have each other's contact information. We check on each other's mail, very active, you know walking dogs and friends with our kids," said neighbor Gerard Marichal.The couple had been together more than 20 years. According to neighbors and real estate listings, the home the couple shared went on the market Thursday.Police have not identified the men who were in their 50s and 60s.