Meat market owner speaks out after store robbed at gunpoint

Armed gunmen stormed and robbed a butcher shop over the weekend in west Harris County.The frightening ordeal unfolded at Meat Masters off S. Fry Road in the Kelliwood neighborhood just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.In clear surveillance video, you can see two men walk past the store's back door. They even peer in before deciding to rob the meat market with their guns drawn and pointed at three employees and the owner.In the footage obtained by Eyewitness News, you can see them order everyone to the ground including another man in front of the counter.Marvin Kropelnicki owns the shops. He's been in business for a decade. Kropelnicki said he's never felt unsafe at the location. He said they opened the back door to air out some smoke. They left it open because it was a gorgeous spring day. He never thought he'd be staring down gunmen."At first, you're thinking it's a joke. Then all of a sudden when they start telling you to get down, you see those pistols. They're not toy guns. You realize it's not a joke," said Kropelnicki. "They kept wanting the safe. They kept wanting to know where the safe was. We told them we don't have a safe."The owner said the gunmen made off with some cash and another weapon.Employees at a nearby Dry Cleaners told ABC13 they called and reported the suspicious men to the Harris County Sheriff's Office shortly before the armed robbery occurred.The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.