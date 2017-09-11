Mayor Sylvester Turner will ask the Houston city council for a temporary tax hike of nearly 9 percent to help pay for Harvey relief.The first item in the process to pass the increase will go in front of the city council Wednesday. The increase would be temporary, and would only be permitted to last for 12 months.The current rate of 58.6 cents per $100 valuation would go up to 63.8 cents for 12 months since the request is considering an emergency, Mayor Turner's communication director Alan Bernstein said.On an average home in Houston valued at $225,000, it would add about $117 a year, the city said. That would break down to about $10 a month for 12 months.The city's cap on property tax wouldn't apply here because of the emergency declaration, but rates are currently the lowest since 1987, Bernstein said.If approved, the move would bring in $110 million dollars. Homeowners would see it tacked on to their first bills of 2018.While many storm-related expenses are reimbursed by FEMA, the city won't get 100 percent of its money back. The city still will owe between 10 and 20 percent on some items, Bernstein said.The city will hold three public hearings before being able to vote on the increase. Those hearings are planned for Tuesday, Sept. 26, Tuesday, Oct. 3, and Wednesday, Oct. 11.In addition to storm debris removal, the city lost nearly 350 vehicles in the storm and is on the hook for thousands of dollars in police and fire overtime costs.