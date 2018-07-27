ROBBERY

Officer shoots robbery suspect who terrorized Family Dollar worker and mom with her 3 boys

Police say one of two suspects who terrorized a worker and a family inside a store was shot by an officer. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police were in the right place at the right time when they say they spotted two suspected robbers preparing for their alleged crime before they even committed it.

One of the suspects was shot by police outside a Family Dollar store during a robbery in northeast Houston Thursday night.


Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told ABC13 two officers were on routine patrol near the store on Hirsch Road near Tidwell around 9 p.m. when they saw the men putting on masks and arming themselves before running inside the store.

The officers say they parked in front of the store and saw one of the men holding the manager at gunpoint. Meanwhile, the officers called for back up.

The suspects allegedly tried to get the manager to open the safe, but it was on a timer, so it wouldn't open.

We're told the robbers took cash from the register instead.

A mother and her three boys were also inside the store shopping at the time.

The two suspects ran outside to get away.

One robber ran out of the front of the store. Authorities say they ordered him to show his hands, but he didn't listen and started running toward them instead.

That's when police shot him.

The second suspect ran out of the back of the store. He surrendered when he saw a police dog.

The manager, the mom and her boys were not hurt.

"She was so grateful for the timely actions of these officers. She could not believe the officers got there so fast. I had to tell her, they didn't get there so fast, they actually saw the suspects run in," Acevedo said.

Officers recovered the gun used in the robbery as well as the money that was stolen.

Both officers were wearing body cameras. That footage will be reviewed.

The officer who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues. That's standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.

