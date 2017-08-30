HOUSTON FLOOD

Marines float to the rescue with tanks in Friendswood

Reporter Greg Lee visits with Marines who are staged in Friendswood for rescues.

By
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
Oohrah! Take it from our Marines to go into the flood zone and rescue people.

U.S. Marines out of Galveston are using the first clear day since Harvey's deluge to find people trapped by the flood waters today.

More than 60 Marines are using 11 assault amphibious vehicles to get around the flooded streets. The tank-like rovers can float in water when needed.

The company staged in Friendswood at first light ahead of their rescue mission. They are expected to make their way northward for additional rescues.

Related Topics:
marinesfloodinghouston floodflash floodingtexas newshurricane harveyGalvestonFriendswood
