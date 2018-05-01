Man shot to death inside parking garage in west Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was fatally shot in a parking garage on the west side of town, police say. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was found dead in a parking garage after what police believe may have been a carjacking in west Houston.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is live at the garage where police are still on the scene investigating.

The man's body was found overnight in a parking space on the third level of an apartment complex garage located at 611 Dairy Ashford.

Houston police say they received a phone call around 11 p.m. about the man who was discovered bleeding from his head.

Officers tell us that CPR was in progress when they were called, but by the time first responders arrived, the victim was dead.


Authorities say the man got into his car, and it appears that's when he was carjacked. His car is missing.

Police are searching through surveillance video to see if it gives them a better idea of what happened and who did this.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is at a parking garage where a man's body was found overnight.

Follow Jeff on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderman killedcarjackingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Evicted woman allegedly left her 2 children in hot apartment
Smart assistants like Alexa under fire over privacy concerns
Grandmother claims baby dropped off at Houston Fire station
Rules to 'give up' a baby at a fire station in Texas
Family stranded before Puerto Rico relief mission finds help in Houston
*NSYNC receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Digital Deal of the Day
Officer serving warrant opens fire on suspect at gas station
Show More
George Springer helps open refurbished field in Spring Branch
Injured HPD officers say city is denying needed medical benefits
Is social media listening to us?
Hopeful fight: Owen Daniels' son taking on cancer head on
Autopsy: Boy found in apartment dryer died from electrocution
More News