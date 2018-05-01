Man shot to death inside parking garage in west Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3412860" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is at a parking garage where a man's body was found overnight.

A man was found dead in a parking garage after what police believe may have been a carjacking in west Houston.The man's body was found overnight in a parking space on the third level of an apartment complex garage located at 611 Dairy Ashford.Houston police say they received a phone call around 11 p.m. about the man who was discovered bleeding from his head.Officers tell us that CPR was in progress when they were called, but by the time first responders arrived, the victim was dead.Authorities say the man got into his car, and it appears that's when he was carjacked. His car is missing.Police are searching through surveillance video to see if it gives them a better idea of what happened and who did this.