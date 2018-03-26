A man accused of sexually assaulting at least three children over a 28-year period will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.On Friday, a judge sentenced 53-year-old Jose Luis Ponce to 50 years in prison with no parole. Ponce was found guilty in the continuous sexual abuse of a young child in February.Prosecutors said from 2007 to 2011, Ponce repeatedly assaulted a child younger than 14 years old. According to evidence presented in court, the majority of these acts happened in Rosenberg or Houston.The jury who found Ponce guilty in February also heard evidence that Ponce had abused at least two other children over the years.It took the jury less than two hours to convict Ponce on the sex abuse allegations investigated by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.While Ponce has been waiting to learn his sentence, jailers reported they found a shank on him in the Fort Bend County jail.In one incident, Ponce was also caught tampering with a razor blade, according to court testimony.The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office said the sentence is justice served for his victims."Children who suffer sexual abuse can never erase what happened to them. Unfortunately, nothing can change what the defendant did, but we're happy to see that justice has been done and that the defendant will never be able to hurt another child again," said prosecutor Ashley Earl.