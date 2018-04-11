HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --One person is dead in an apparent homicide at a home construction site in east Harris County, deputies said.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a man was fatally shot at the site in the 15400 block of Bonita Grulla Way.
No suspects are in custody.
We are investigating a homicide in far East Harris Co, where a man has been shot dead at a home construction site in the 15400 block of Bonita Grulla Way. No suspects in custody. @SheriffEd_HCSO is en route along with PIO. #hounews pic.twitter.com/WGTZwCnaL3— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 11, 2018