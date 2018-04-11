Man found shot to death at home construction site in east Harris County

The sheriff's department is investigating a homicide in east Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person is dead in an apparent homicide at a home construction site in east Harris County, deputies said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a man was fatally shot at the site in the 15400 block of Bonita Grulla Way.

No suspects are in custody.

