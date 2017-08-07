Man found dead inside car in Pasadena

EMBED </>More Videos

Man found dead inside car in Pasadena (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A busy parking lot turns into a crime scene in Pasadena Monday morning.

Police found the body of a man in a car in the Kroger parking lot on Spencer Highway.

There is a lot that police still do not know about the man found in a car. People who shop here were stunned to see the parking lot is now a crime scene.

Birdie Sanchez had just finished shopping for groceries when she saw Pasadena police and crime scene tape around a car in the parking lot.

Police say the body of a man in his mid 30's was found in the Chevy Impala.

Pasadena police say there are no immediate clues that point to a cause of death.

The coroners office will preform an autopsy to figure out why he died.

It was a customer who spotted the car and the man's body just before 8 a.m.

"Officers responded and when they got on scene they called for detectives because obviously the man was deceased," said Vance Mitchell with the Pasadena police.

Investigators say they want anyone who may have seen anything strange in this parking lot over night to call the Pasadena police.
We will have live updates from the scene on ABC13 at 11 a.m.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
dead bodydeath investigationPasadena
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police identify person of interest in home invasion
Heavy storms likely Monday and Tuesday
FIND HIM: HPD looking for robber after fast food heists
Suspect back in custody after escape from LBJ Hospital
Woman, 2 children escape car that plunged into water
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
Manvel HS football kicks off 1st practice at midnight
Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case
Show More
Feds seeking Ohio rape suspect who escaped custody
Firefighter treated for injury while battling house fire
Mailman seen delivering in knee-deep flood water
Video shows aftermath of extreme turbulence on plane
Tropical Storm Franklin set to make landfall in Mexico
More News
Top Video
WATCH: Officer drives off with gas nozzle still in tank
FIND HIM: HPD looking for robber after fast food heists
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
Manvel HS football kicks off 1st practice at midnight
More Video