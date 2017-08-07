Man found dead inside car in Pasadena

A busy parking lot turns into a crime scene in Pasadena Monday morning.Police found the body of a man in a car in the Kroger parking lot on Spencer Highway.There is a lot that police still do not know about the man found in a car. People who shop here were stunned to see the parking lot is now a crime scene.Birdie Sanchez had just finished shopping for groceries when she saw Pasadena police and crime scene tape around a car in the parking lot.Police say the body of a man in his mid 30's was found in the Chevy Impala.Pasadena police say there are no immediate clues that point to a cause of death.The coroners office will preform an autopsy to figure out why he died.It was a customer who spotted the car and the man's body just before 8 a.m."Officers responded and when they got on scene they called for detectives because obviously the man was deceased," said Vance Mitchell with the Pasadena police.Investigators say they want anyone who may have seen anything strange in this parking lot over night to call the Pasadena police.We will have live updates from the scene on ABC13 at 11 a.m.