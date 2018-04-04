Houston man accused of forcing at least 10 women into prostitution, assaulting them if money demands were not met

EMBED </>More Videos

HPD briefs the media on a case of human trafficking. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 27-year-old man is accused of forcing at least 10 female victims into prostitution in Houston and across the United States.

According to Houston police, Marquis Dominick Holmes forced the women to work for him in hotels and on the streets. The victims were forced to perform sexual acts and were beaten if the requisite amount of money was not made.

The lives of their children were also threatened, police said.

"This arrest should serve as a warning to those who exploit and victimize others. We may not get you today, and we may not get you tomorrow, but we are coming for you," Lt. Jessica Anderson said in a statement. "HPD is committed to investigating and arresting those like Marquis Holmes and to providing justice for the victims. We do not tolerate human trafficking in Houston."

Holmes was arrested on March 30 by HPD's Human Trafficking Unit. He is charged with two counts of trafficking of a person, two counts of compelling prostitution by force and one count of aggravated promotion of prostitution.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the HPD Vice Division Human Trafficking Unit at 713-308-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prostitutionHuman TraffickingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman faces new charge in Facebook Live shooting
NFL star donates to GoFundMe of man shot on Facebook Live
Pearland PD searching for parents of little girl found on streets
Harvey looter gets 20 years for stealing cigarettes and TVs
What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for killing man as he left home
New rules for Houston buildings to meet 500-year floodplains
Parkland student shot protecting 20 others released from hospital
Show More
DASH CAM: Delivery driver shot at during prank pizza call
INSIDE LOOK: Bus left mangled after deadly bus crash in Mexico
Coach Jean Lopez banned for sexual misconduct with a minor
Teen shot and killed by friend while streaming live on Instagram
Former Harris County deputy accused of sex assault of child
More News