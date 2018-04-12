Man dead after shooting at business in north Houston

Houston police are investigating a shooting at a business on the city's north side.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man has died after a shooting at a business in north Houston.

The Houston Police Department tweeted Thursday night that officers were investigating a shooting at 2623 Berry Road.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but has since died from his injuries.

HPD said one person was detained for questioning.

The name of the victim has not been released.

