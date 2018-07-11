CHURCH BURGLAR: Man caught on camera stealing property from La Porte church

EMBED </>More Videos

Noel Christian Scholes is accused of stealing numerous items from La Porte First Baptist Church. (KTRK)

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
A man caught on camera breaking into a La Porte church and fleeing on a bicycle has been arrested.

Surveillance video from La Porte First Baptist Church on South Broadway captured a man stealing numerous items out of the building on July 7.

According to detectives, Noel Christian Scholes admitted to the crime and took them to some of the stolen property.

Scholes sustained an injury to his chin after fleeing from the scene and crashing his bicycle, police said.

He is being held at the La Porte Jail on a felony charge of burglary of a building.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarytheftchurchLa Porte
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
Show More
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
More News