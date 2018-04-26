A citizen is being praised for his quick response and call to law enforcement that resulted in the arrest of a suspect drunk driver.Investigators said a driver noticed 42-year-old Antonio Santana driving erratically on April 22 along State Highway 146.He called 911 and alerted authorities.Officers were able to pull over Santana in the 100 block of West Fairmont Parkway. There, deputies they noticed the smell of alcohol coming from Santana's vehicle and other signs he exhibited.Santana was charged with driving while intoxicated, which would be his fourth DWI charge if convicted.