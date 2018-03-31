A Harris County judge denied bond for a man accused of trying to kidnap a 17-year-old girl while walking to school Thursday morning.Daniel Zapata was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated kidnapping and driving while intoxicated.Court documents say, Zapata approached the 17-year-old Sam Houston High School student while she was walking to school.Zapata allegedly got out of his vehicle and told the victim to get into his car, reports say.After repeatedly telling Zapata no, he allegedly grabbed the victim's arm and pulled her towards his truck.The victim was able to break away just as another teenager and her mom were pulling up.Instead of waiting for police, the ladies followed the man's truck for several miles until he crashed into a ditch.Police arrived and arrested Zapita, who they say smelled strongly of alcohol.Zapata is being held in the Harris County jail without a bond.