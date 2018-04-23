Man accused of murdering mother over cell phone appears in court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man accused of shooting and killing a mother because she wouldn't let him use her cell phone appeared in court Monday morning.

Dondrick Flagg, 28, is charged with capital murder after authorities say he killed 29-year-old Tiffany McKnight over the weekend.

In court Monday, Flagg had on the same red hoodie that he wore the morning of the alleged crime.

He did not answer any of the judge's questions, however, more details did come out about the fatal shooting.

Police say McKnight was returning from the grocery store when Flagg approached her at her apartment complex in the 2000 block of Reed Road and asked to use her cell phone.

McKnight was on the phone at the time. She refused, and that's when Flagg allegedly shot her four times before running away.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses described Flagg, who was found by police several blocks away from the complex.

Authorities say he struggled with officers, punching one of them in the face, before running off again. According to officials, he threw a handgun in the bushes before being arrested.

Flagg was wearing two distinctive lanyards around his neck, which allegedly belonged to the victim.

Court records state one of them was a Houston Texans lanyard with car keys and a picture of the victim and a friend. The victim's sister also described the exact lanyard.

Flagg did not give any information to police after his arrest. He is currently being held without bond.

McKnight leaves behind a 9-year-old child.

