Lou Diamond Phillips pleads guilty to drunk driving in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips has been banned from drinking alcohol for two years after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated in Texas (KTRK)

SINTON, Texas --
Actor Lou Diamond Phillips has been banned from drinking alcohol for two years after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated in Texas.

Phillips was also sentenced to two years of probation during a court appearance Wednesday near Corpus Christi, where he grew up. Phillips must abide by other conditions, such as completing a DWI education program.

The Philippines-born actor had traveled from his home in California for a speaking engagement in November when he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Police said an officer suspected the 56-year-old Phillips had been drinking when he stopped to ask the officer for directions.

He later apologized for his actions, saying "it will never happen again."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dwidrunk drivingcelebritycelebrity arresttexas newsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Dayton ISD teacher accused of child porn
Alleged Facebook Live shooter in court Thursday for new charge
NFL star donates to GoFundMe of man shot on Facebook Live
Patriots' Edelman helped stop possible school shooting
2 killed after car flips and catches fire in NW Harris County
Woman's body discovered by fiance outside SW Houston home
CDC: 'Nightmare bacteria' found in 27 states
Show More
Who doesn't love a birthday party?
Get free breakfast at McDonald's for STAAR test
Chuck E. Cheese's to offer 'autism-friendly' days
Why lowering your car insurance rate may start with one call
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested, police say
More News