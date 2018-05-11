A woman is suing United Airlines, claiming she was kicked off a flight out of Houston because someone complained that she had a "pungent odor."The mother and her children were on a flight to San Francisco in 2016.The suit says a man in business class told the flight crew that she smelled, and he was not comfortable flying next to her.According to the lawsuit, the woman, who is Nigerian, believes she was booted because of her race.She and her children were put on another flight five hours later. United has not commented on this lawsuit.