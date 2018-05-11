LAWSUIT

Woman kicked off United flight in Houston after man complains of 'pungent odor'

EMBED </>More Videos

A lawsuit alleges a woman and her kids were kicked off a Houston United flight because a man in business class complained of a 'pungent odor.' (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is suing United Airlines, claiming she was kicked off a flight out of Houston because someone complained that she had a "pungent odor."

The mother and her children were on a flight to San Francisco in 2016.

The suit says a man in business class told the flight crew that she smelled, and he was not comfortable flying next to her.

According to the lawsuit, the woman, who is Nigerian, believes she was booted because of her race.

She and her children were put on another flight five hours later. United has not commented on this lawsuit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lawsuitUnited AirlinesracismHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LAWSUIT
Man charged with resisting arrest now suing for excessive force
$40M lawsuit filed in drunk driving crash that killed mom, baby
Former employees file lawsuit against Bay Area Regional Medical Center
Mother sues school, suspect after Pa. teen taken to Mexico
More lawsuit
Top Stories
Experts fear 'super' bed bug may be in Houston area
Katy ISD to pay superintendent $750K to leave district
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
AMBER ALERT: 16-year-old Laredo girl believed to be in danger
Mom of 5 marks incredible journey with graduation from TSU
13 Investigates: Could METRO deaths have been prevented?
Son of slain veteran: "I believe he was protecting me"
How a trip to a drive-thru might save a man's life
Show More
You can help 'Stamp Out Hunger' in Houston this weekend
Asian elephant expecting bundle of joy at Houston Zoo
Houston teacher surprised with Rockets playoff tickets
Where to find the sold-out Selena 'Newsweek' magazine
Gunman on the run after shooting teen at bus stop
More News