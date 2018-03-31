Lake Conroe reopens after closing due to hazardous water conditions

Lake Conroe reopens after being closed to boat traffic (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Lake Conroe will reopen at noon to normal boat traffic, according to the San Jacinto River Authority.

Officials closed Lake Conroe Friday morning due to high lake levels, submerged objects, floating debris, and other hazards that could put people at risk.

The San Jacinto River Authority said water levels were receding, and the lake reached a safe navigational point on Saturday.

"Boaters are still urged to use extreme caution due to floating debris and submerged objects that are not be fully visible," officials said.

During Wednesday's storm, the lake increased 203 feet above sea level, which is two feet over the lake's normal level.
