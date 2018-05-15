Our deputies have investigated a social media claim that a two-way mirror had been installed in the Telge Express (Telge and Grant Road) service station restroom. We examined the mirror with the owner's cooperation and determined that this is a FALSE ALLEGATION. #HouNews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 15, 2018

Deputies say allegations of a two-way mirror in a Cypress gas station bathroom are false.A man posted the claim to Facebook on Monday morning, setting off a firestorm from concerned residents.On Tuesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it examined the mirror with the station's owner and determined it is not a two-way mirror.