Deputies investigate after man on Facebook claims Cypress gas station has 2-way mirror in bathroom

After an alarming allegation on Facebook, deputies say they inspected a mirror at a Cypress gas station. (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say allegations of a two-way mirror in a Cypress gas station bathroom are false.

A man posted the claim to Facebook on Monday morning, setting off a firestorm from concerned residents.

On Tuesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it examined the mirror with the station's owner and determined it is not a two-way mirror.

On Eyewitness News at 10, reporter Steven Romo is speaking exclusively with the gas station's owner about how the allegation has affected his business.

