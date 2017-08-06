Intense smoke and flames destroy Harris Co. restaurant

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County restaurant was destroyed by fire overnight.

The fire started at the former Black-eyed Pea at Sugar Pine and 1960 just after 11 Saturday night.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen pouring from the building.

At one point the fire was so intense firefighters were unable to gain access to the building because it was too dangerous.

The building where the restaurant was located had been vacant for some time. A for sale or lease sign was draped from the roof.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

