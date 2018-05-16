EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3481271" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is outside the apartment where a 4-year-old was shot.

7 bullet holes in 5 different apartments after a shoot out at the Kings Row apartment complex. A year 4 year old was hit in the cross fire.

We also found a bullet casing on the second floor walkway. pic.twitter.com/yCXTRPBSLK — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) May 16, 2018

A grandmother is calling for change after her 4-year-old grandson was hit by a stray bullet inside his own home in southeast Houston.This happened at the King's Row apartment complex in the 4100 block of Barberry just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.Houston police were already at the complex patrolling when they say two groups of men got into a fight in the courtyard.As the brawl was ending, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.One of those bullets flew into an apartment where the boy was watching TV.The child was hit in the abdomen. He was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in critical condition but has since improved. He is expected to be OK.His family is now calling on Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to clean up the complex, which is in a high-crime area."Mayor Turner, Mayor Sylvester Turner, can you do something about these apartments so that little kids don't have to be looking at the TV and end up with a bullet through them?" said Loriann Milam, the victim's grandmother."I'm mad at this, at anybody who had anything to do with this. I am mad at this. Because it is not right. That is a kid, I want the mayor to step up and do something about crap like this. There has to be something that can be done. How many more little kids are going to get shot?" Milam added.Officers say the child's mom and his other siblings were inside the home when the child was shot.At last check, police said no one has been arrested.