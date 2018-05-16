Grandmother of boy hit by stray bullet calling on mayor to clean up crime

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy was shot at an apartment complex in a high-crime area. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A grandmother is calling for change after her 4-year-old grandson was hit by a stray bullet inside his own home in southeast Houston.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is outside the apartment where a 4-year-old was shot.


This happened at the King's Row apartment complex in the 4100 block of Barberry just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Houston police were already at the complex patrolling when they say two groups of men got into a fight in the courtyard.

As the brawl was ending, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

One of those bullets flew into an apartment where the boy was watching TV.


The child was hit in the abdomen. He was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in critical condition but has since improved. He is expected to be OK.

His family is now calling on Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to clean up the complex, which is in a high-crime area.

EMBED More News Videos

Emotional sound from the victim's grandmother as she calls for the city to help with crime


"Mayor Turner, Mayor Sylvester Turner, can you do something about these apartments so that little kids don't have to be looking at the TV and end up with a bullet through them?" said Loriann Milam, the victim's grandmother.

"I'm mad at this, at anybody who had anything to do with this. I am mad at this. Because it is not right. That is a kid, I want the mayor to step up and do something about crap like this. There has to be something that can be done. How many more little kids are going to get shot?" Milam added.

Officers say the child's mom and his other siblings were inside the home when the child was shot.

At last check, police said no one has been arrested.

EMBED More News Videos

Houston police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy was shot at an apartment complex in a high-crime area.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotcrimeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Overturned propane tanker shuts down Hwy 59 in Beasley
Woman rescued after more than 15 hours in Sam Houston Forest
Guard's unsolved murder: Could missing equipment help find a killer?
Man fatally shot on balcony of apartment in East Harris County
Prince George, Princess Charlotte in royal wedding
Is there really a 2-way mirror in this Cypress gas station?
Naked man caught outside the Alamo pushing baby stroller
Since Harvey, Harris Co. spending millions to send inmates elsewhere
Show More
Homeowner fighting HOA to keep his work van in his driveway
Dashcam catches testy exchange after deputy pulls over constable
Alief students can embrace future careers at new center
Residents hold vigil to remember City Council member
Digital Deal of the Day
More News