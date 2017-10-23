Houston police vigilantly prepping for World Series in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Unlike the Super Bowl or the Final Four, the World Series comes to town with only a few days' notice, but that doesn't mean security plans haven't been in the works for much longer.

Houston hosts 1,600 events per year -- that's 30 top 40 per week. Such events require coordination with Houston police, so while the World Series is a big deal, it's not as though the city doesn't have a plan.

"We recently had the Super Bowl. We had crowds that were much larger. We handled those very well. But everybody has to be vigilant, to be watching. We will be doing our part We ask that the public do their part as well," said Matt Silkard with the Houston Police Department.

HPD will work with federal agencies and City Hall to coordinate security and traffic flow around the game and other ancillary events.

