A Houston Police Department officer is behind bars after being charged with evidence tampering, the department has confirmed to ABC13.Julissa Guzman Diaz was arrested and relieved of duty today. She is being held in HPD jail on $2,500 bond.Diaz was sworn in more than a decade ago and assigned to the Clear Lake patrol division.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo released the following statement about Diaz's arrest:"Ms. Diaz's betrayal of the public trust and oath of office is inconsistent with the dedication of the men and women of the Houston Police Department (HPD) and their tireless, honorable service. While we cannot overstate our depth of disappointment, we take solace in the fact the investigation that led to Ms. Diaz's arrest was conducted by men and women of the HPD, the same organization and co-workers she betrayed. We look forward to working with the Harris County District Attorney's office to ensure she is held to the highest level of accountability under the law. Ms. Diaz's peace officer powers have been suspended and she has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of an internal affairs investigation. I urge anyone with information regarding her criminal misconduct or misconduct by any member of the Houston Police Department to contact us."