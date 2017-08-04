HPD investigating 2015 crash involving driver who later killed Pearland cop while drunk

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announces an internal affairs investigation into an incident with Amber Willemsen.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department has launched an internal affairs investigation into one of its officer's interactions with a woman later found guilty in the drunk driving death of a Pearland officer.

Amber Willemsen, who has been sentenced to decades in prison for the drunk driving crash that killed Officer Endy Ekpanya last summer, was involved in a 2015 crash that may have also involved alcohol.

According to testimony during her trial, Willemsen rear-ended another driver who later said Willemsen reeked of alcohol and appeared drunk -- but Willemsen was not arrested, and the police report detailing the incident made no mention of the drunk driving claim.

Willemsen claimed the officer dropped her off at a nearby Denny's and encouraged her to get her life together.

HPD has confirmed it will investigate that officer's handling of the case.

Related Topics:
houston police departmentdrunk drivingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Ex-cop accused in deadly drunk driving crash found dead
School cop busted for alleged child porn
Rain moving for Friday and wet weekend ahead
Monitoring 2 tropical waves that may develop next week
Lawyer: Shooting was self-defense, not scorned lover
Houston Restaurant Weeks locations outside the loop
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli convicted on 3 counts
Selena's brother a no-show for court date
Show More
Ousted deputy appealing termination after Denny's fight
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
Telemarketing company fined $82M over illegal robocalls
Police pursuit ends on Beltway 8 in SW Houston
Wounded store owner fires back, killing armed robber
More News
Top Video
Burn calories while your kids have fun in the sun
New takes on yoga: Different ways to get your down dog on
Lawyer: Shooting was self-defense, not scorned lover
Klein ISD's new tool to locate your child's bus info
More Video