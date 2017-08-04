The Houston Police Department has launched an internal affairs investigation into one of its officer's interactions with a woman later found guilty in the drunk driving death of a Pearland officer.Amber Willemsen, who has been sentenced to decades in prison for the drunk driving crash that killed Officer Endy Ekpanya last summer, was involved in a 2015 crash that may have also involved alcohol.According to testimony during her trial, Willemsen rear-ended another driver who later said Willemsen reeked of alcohol and appeared drunk -- but Willemsen was not arrested, and the police report detailing the incident made no mention of the drunk driving claim.Willemsen claimed the officer dropped her off at a nearby Denny's and encouraged her to get her life together.HPD has confirmed it will investigate that officer's handling of the case.