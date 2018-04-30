HPD: 2 men shot and killed in apparent illegal gambling operation in north Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators are on the scene of a shooting where they say two men were killed. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Homicide detectives are investigating what led to the deadly shooting of two men in what appears to be an illegal gambling operation in north Houston.
This happened just before 2:00 a.m. inside a warehouse off the North Freeway near W. Little York behind a Food Town grocery store.


Authorities believe the double homicide could be connected to two separate robberies.

One robbery happened outside the warehouse, while the second robbery happened inside the building where the two men were shot and killed.

Several witnesses were at the scene.

Police have taken five to six people downtown for questioning. No one has been arrested.

Officials say they think three men, possibly younger than 20, are responsible for the robbery outside.

They don't have a description of the shooters.

Officers say the two men who were murdered were 25 and 30 years old. Their names have not been released.

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cosby juror speaks about guilty verdict
Colorblind sailor, wife, neighbor rescued from stranded sailboat
Nearly 12-foot-long alligator blocks Highway 59
2 girls nearly abducted just feet away from Freeport police
Drivers use rock-paper-scissors game to settle traffic request
Man kills woman, kills himself, injures child in murder-suicide
Meet Daisy, Apple's recycling machine where iPhones find new life
Your summer trip to Galveston could be affected by roadwork
Show More
Boy battling leukemia gets Jose Altuve-inspired back brace
'Please don't kill me': Grandmother says she escaped kidnapper
Migrants from Central America temporarily turned away at border
Rockets defeat Jazz 110-96 in Game 1 of West semifinals
Alief ISD recruits teachers from Puerto Rico
More News