RAW VIDEO: crime scene tape around big warehouse strip in NW Houston. 2 men shot, killed. Police unclear if this is a home or business. Waiting for update from detectives. I’m live in 15 min on #abc13 w an update. pic.twitter.com/uvsvpGHw0w — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 30, 2018

Homicide detectives are investigating what led to the deadly shooting of two men in what appears to be an illegal gambling operation in north Houston.This happened just before 2:00 a.m. inside a warehouse off the North Freeway near W. Little York behind a Food Town grocery store.Authorities believe the double homicide could be connected to two separate robberies.One robbery happened outside the warehouse, while the second robbery happened inside the building where the two men were shot and killed.Several witnesses were at the scene.Police have taken five to six people downtown for questioning. No one has been arrested.Officials say they think three men, possibly younger than 20, are responsible for the robbery outside.They don't have a description of the shooters.Officers say the two men who were murdered were 25 and 30 years old. Their names have not been released.